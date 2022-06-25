Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 79,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

