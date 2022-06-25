Edge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLF. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

NYSE:HLF opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

