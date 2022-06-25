Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up approximately 3.3% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,608,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,522,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $314.19 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

