Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 9,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

