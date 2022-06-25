Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Down 20.3%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating)’s share price was down 20.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 4,141,924 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,046,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ebang International by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ebang International by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ebang International by 162.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ebang International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ebang International by 307.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

