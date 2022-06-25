Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth about $8,114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

