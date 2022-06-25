e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $432.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.63 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.33. 1,005,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,753. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 82,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $2,172,578.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,928 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,453.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,717 shares of company stock worth $6,194,420. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.