DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$4.15 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 1,667,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,218. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 96.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

