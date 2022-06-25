Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,391.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,075,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,979,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.