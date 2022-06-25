DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014965 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

