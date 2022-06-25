Donut Price Up 13.1% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $101,849.26 and $1,481.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00131178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072875 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

