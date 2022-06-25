Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of DCI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. 1,200,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,130,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Donaldson by 24.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

