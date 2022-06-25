Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$76.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,832. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

