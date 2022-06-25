Domani Wealth LLC Sells 51,785 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,785 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.05. 7,389,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,287. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

