Domani Wealth LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.72. 3,303,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $401.99 and its 200-day moving average is $464.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

