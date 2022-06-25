Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $103,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,147. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

