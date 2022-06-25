Domani Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after buying an additional 149,395 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 44.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $1,866,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 47,641,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,185,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.