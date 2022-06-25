Divergent Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $392.00 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

