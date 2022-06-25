Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,150 ($50.83) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.90) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,658.50 ($44.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,723.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,768.70. The firm has a market cap of £83.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.14.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 over the last ninety days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.