Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) Price Target to $72.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

