DerivaDAO Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00142873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014535 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

