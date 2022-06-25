DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.13 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1.97 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00144784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014221 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.