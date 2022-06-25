DeDora Capital Inc. Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after buying an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $70.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,649.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,967 shares of company stock worth $1,803,636 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

