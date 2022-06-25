DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $5.99 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $294.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.