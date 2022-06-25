DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 341 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 452,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 285,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $68.97 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87.

