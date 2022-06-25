DeDora Capital Inc. Invests $2.02 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

