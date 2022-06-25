DeDora Capital Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

