DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DeDora Capital Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

