DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 765 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after buying an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.