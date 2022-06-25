DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Adobe by 33.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 350 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average of $464.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

