DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after purchasing an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,776,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,765,000 after purchasing an additional 519,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.