Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

DRI stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.81. 2,375,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,913. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average is $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $830,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

