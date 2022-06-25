Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.95. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.