Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI stock opened at $119.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.95.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.