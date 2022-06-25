DAO Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.98 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00006272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $93.98 million and $1.83 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00072332 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

