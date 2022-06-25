Cyclone Protocol Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $969,983.46 and $10,379.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $36.91 or 0.00174605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

