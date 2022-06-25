CyberMiles Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,955.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $30,955.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,189.66 or 1.00080196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027595 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00262677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00038666 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 170% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

