CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.05.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,845. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

