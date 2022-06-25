Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

CUBI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,771. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last 90 days. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

