CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0019

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $175,762.66 and approximately $19.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00130122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00070746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014064 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.