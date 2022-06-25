CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Hits $0.0095

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $383,323.59 and approximately $10.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,400,764 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

