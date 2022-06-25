Crown Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Crown has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $546,230.51 and $91.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,137.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00536298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00302600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,982,042 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

