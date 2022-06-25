Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Reduced by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.