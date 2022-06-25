CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $10.09 on Friday, reaching $184.99. 6,129,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,415,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.84.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after purchasing an additional 325,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 110.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,790,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 786.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,504,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

