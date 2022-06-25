Credits (CS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,096.00

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $20,096.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

