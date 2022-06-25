Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after buying an additional 831,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after buying an additional 34,496 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

