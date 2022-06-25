Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $247.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.47.

ESS opened at $261.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.23 and a 200 day moving average of $323.23. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $250.62 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,594,000 after acquiring an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

