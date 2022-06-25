Cowen Lowers Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $10.50

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $603.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.07. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 1,941.11% and a negative net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,645,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 42,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

