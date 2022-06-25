Cowen Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $50.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

