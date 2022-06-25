Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $2.94. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 601 shares trading hands.

CJREF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $623.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.